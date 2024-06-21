Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

