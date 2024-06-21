Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Benchmark

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Plexus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.