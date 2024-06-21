PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,205 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

