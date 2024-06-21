PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,329,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

