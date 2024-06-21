PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

