PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,568,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,071 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MFC opened at $25.75 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

