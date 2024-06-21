PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Down 0.8 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.