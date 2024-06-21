PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,538,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

