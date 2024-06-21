PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,020,000 after acquiring an additional 384,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 194,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

