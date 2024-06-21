PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 122,314 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 281.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

