PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

