PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $259.94 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

