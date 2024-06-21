PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.