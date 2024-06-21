PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $989.44 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $928.83 and a 200 day moving average of $848.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

