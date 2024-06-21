PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $132.80 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

