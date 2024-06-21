PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,065 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

