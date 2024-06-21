PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.