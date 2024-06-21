PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,441 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,571 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

