PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 749 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,700 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

VICI opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.