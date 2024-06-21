Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $114.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $686.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

