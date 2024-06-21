Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.11. Precipio shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,714 shares trading hands.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.