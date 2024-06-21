Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PAL opened at $15.61 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

