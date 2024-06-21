Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Prologis by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

