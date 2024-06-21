ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 12,316,525 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,322,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,277 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

