Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Prosus Price Performance

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Prosus has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.16.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

