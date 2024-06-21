Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Prosus Price Performance
Shares of Prosus stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Prosus has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.16.
About Prosus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.