Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Prosus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prosus has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

