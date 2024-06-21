Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Prosus Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prosus has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.01.
About Prosus
