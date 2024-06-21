Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.