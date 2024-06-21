PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.03

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.03 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 102.60 ($1.30). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 473,669 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays cut PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.41) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of £445.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,297.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.03.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

