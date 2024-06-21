Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

TSE:AEM opened at C$90.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$96.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. Insiders sold 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

