Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Lifted by Zacks Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of CF opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

