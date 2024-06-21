Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

