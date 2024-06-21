Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:TMO)

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $556.94 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.