Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $40,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.