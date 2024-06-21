Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,542 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

About Dover



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

