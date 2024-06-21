Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CW opened at $276.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.85. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $286.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

