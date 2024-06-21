Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.50. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

