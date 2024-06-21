Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $954,000 Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of JKS opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

