Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $950,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $707,782. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

