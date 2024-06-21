Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,903,000 after buying an additional 364,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

