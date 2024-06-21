Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 24,087 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.91 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

