Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 5,470 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of IMAX worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.40 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $862.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

