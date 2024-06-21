Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,486 shares of company stock valued at $675,241. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.02. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

