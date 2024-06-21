Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Up 19.5%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 108,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 15,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

