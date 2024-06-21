Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 23,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 231,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Quhuo Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

