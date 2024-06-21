Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 214.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
