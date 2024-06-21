RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.