Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Redwood Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Redwood Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 162,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.65 million, a PE ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

