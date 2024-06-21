Research Analysts Set Expectations for Union Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Union Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $225.25 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.06 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.