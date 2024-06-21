Research Analysts Set Expectations for Union Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Union Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of UNP opened at $225.25 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.06 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.