ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.28. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 11,459,438 shares trading hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 130.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.78%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSLS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

