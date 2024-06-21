Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 312000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.